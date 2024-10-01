'Had to crawl to use washroom...': Disabled UK journalist on lack of basic amenities on a Polish flight 

A British journalist known for his courageous reporting from conflict zones has recounted a troubling experience on a recent flight with LOT Polish Airlines. Frank Gardner, a BBC correspondent who lost his legs in a 2004 attack while covering a story in Riyadh, found himself in a humiliating scenario while travelling back from Warsaw.

While on board, Gardner needed to use the restroom but was informed by the flight crew that the airline lacked onboard wheelchairs, leaving him with no choice but to crawl across the cabin floor. He took to social media platform X to express his frustration at the airline’s inadequate support for disabled passengers.

"Wow. It's 2024 and I've just had to crawl along the floor of this LOT Polish airline to get to the toilet during a flight back from Warsaw as 'we don't have onboard wheelchairs. It's airline policy. If you're disabled and you can't walk, this is just discriminatory," he wrote.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Gardner was quick to acknowledge the efforts of the cabin crew, who he described as "helpful and apologetic throughout" the ordeal. He emphasised that the problem lies not with the crew but with the airline's policies, stating, "Won't be flying A LOT again until they join the 21st century."

The incident has sparked significant outrage on social media, with many users expressing their disbelief and dismay.

One user remarked, “Shocking - so sorry to hear this, isn’t it time airlines are obliged to provide on board wheelchairs to be able to hold licences to fly into international airports."

Another added, "Absolutely DISGRACEFUL. So sorry, how can an airline in this day & age treat a disabled person like that? Beggars beyond belief!" Suggestions for legal action under EU law have also emerged, with comments questioning how challenging it could be for the airline to provide accessible accommodations.

Another user commenting on the Frank's great work, said, "Sorry, Frank. This is pretty tough on anyone and degrading. Thank you for your many years of great Middle East commentary and analysis. I have always appreciated your work and admire your stoicism."