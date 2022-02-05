Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Message, Wallpapers, Status to share on Saraswati Puja

Basant Panchami is celebrated every year across the country to mark the arrival of the spring season (Vasant Ritu). This year, the festival is being celebrated on February 5. "Basant", in the Hindi language, means spring, and "Panchami" means the fifth day.

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati was born on this day. On Basant Panchami, people worship Goddess Saraswati, the eternal goddess of wisdom, knowledge, art, music, and speech. The goddess, also known as Sharda, is a symbol of prosperity, according to the Hindu culture.

Basant Panchami has great significance and is deemed as an auspicious occasion to start a new journey such as taking up some new work, getting married, or making a new purchase. On this day, artists, musicians, students, and professionals worship Goddess Saraswati and perform Saraswati Puja to seek her blessings.

Yellow colour is associated with Basant Panchami as the mustard flowers start to bloom during the spring season. That's why people often incorporate the colour in their food, clothes and flowers.

Celebrate Basant Panchami 2022 by wishing your loved ones and sharing pious greetings, wishes, messages, quotes and status for Facebook and WhatsApp.

Basant Panchami 2022: Quotes, messages and wishes: -



May knowledge and wisdom be your best pursuits in life. Have A Blessed Vasant Panchami!

On the pious occasion of Saraswati puja, I wish you always stay blessed with prosperity and success in your life. Happy Basant Panchami!

Maa Saraswati aapko sadev good thought pradan karti rahey. Happy Basant Panchami.

Let's flaunt our dresses in yellow hues; worship Goddess Saraswati with all divinity, and share yellow sweets with all the swoon! Happy Basant Panchami!

With the arrival of Spring, I wish all your sorrows to disappear. Happy Basant Panchami 2021!

Spring is in the air, fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!

With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear - Happy Basant Panchami!

May the goddess Saraswati never stop showering her blessings on us! Happy Basant Panchami!

