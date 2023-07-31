‘Happy Birthday, Ethereum!’: Vitalik Buterin celebrates Ethereum's birthday in Bengaluru with 'ghevar' cake, masala dosa

Ethereum founder and Russian-Canadian computer programmer Vitalik Buterin on July 30 celebrated the eighth birthday of Ethereum, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Buterin conceived Ethereum back in 2013.

Buterin was seen relishing a 'ghevar' cake and a Darshini style masala dosa. Ghevar, a disc-shaped sweet made with flour, ghee, and milk, soaked in sugar syrup, is a traditional Rajasthani dessert associated with the festivals of Teej and Raksha Bandhan.

Polygon COO Sandeep Nailwal, who was present at the celebration took to Twitter to share the glimpse of Buterin enjoying this Indian delicacy.

"Celebrating Ethereum’s eighth birthday with Vitalik Buterin with Indian 'Ghever' as a cake in Bengaluru. Happy Birthday, Ethereum!" Polygon COO Sandeep Nailwal, one of the entrepreneurs Buterin met during his visit to the city, tweeted.

Buterin, along with other Ethereum founders Gavin Wood, Charles Hoskinson, Anthony Di Iorio, and Joseph Lubin, has seen Ethereum grow exponentially since its inception. It is only in second position to Bitcoin in terms of market capitalization. On July 31, Ethereum price stands at Rs 153,578.57

Ethereum is not just a cryptocurrency but a platform that allows anyone to deploy permanent and immutable decentralized applications onto it. It has given birth to decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, providing financial instruments that do not directly rely on intermediaries like brokerages, exchanges, or banks.

Buterin had earlier discussed the future of Ethereum, particularly the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 upgrades. These upgrades promise a more scalable, secure, and sustainable Ethereum, with the Beacon Chain, one of Ethereum 2.0's distinct sections, allowing users to be Eth2 validators by staking Ethereum.

Recently, OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, came up with his new cryptocurrency project, Worldcoin, which aims to resolve the issues of proof of personhood by creating a system that uses biometrics to confirm identities. Buterin released a long form response about his thoughts on Worldcoin and said that as artificial intelligence increases with time, it will be really tough to distinguish between humans and machines.

In 2021, Buterin made an unprecedented donation to support India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He donated $1 billion worth of Shiba Inu cryptocurrency coins to CryptoRelief, a Covid relief fund established by Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of crypto organization Polygon.

However, a report from Cryptonews indicates that only 5 percent of Buterin's original donation was utilized for Covid relief efforts in India. This was due to the volatile nature of the meme coins, which saw their value fluctuate dramatically following the donation.

“CryptoRelief sending $100m of the $SHIBA funds back to me. I plan to personally deploy these funds with the help of science advisors to complement CryptoRelief’s existing excellent work with some higher-risk higher-reward COVID science and relief projects worldwide," the world’s youngest cryptocurrency billionaire had said in a tweet.

