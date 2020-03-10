Happy Holi 2020: Wishes, greetings, funny images, Facebook and Whatsapp messages for family and friends

Holi, one of the most important festivals in the calendar of India is finally here. Holi is called the festival of colours as people put colours on each other as an act of happiness and love. This year Holi is being celebrated on March 10 (Tuesday).
Tuesday is the second day of Holi, often called 'Badi Holi' or Dhuleti Holi. It is a celebration of good's triumph over evil. It is the more exciting day of Holi as the tradition of 'playing Holi' is reserved for this day. Families, communities come together with buckets of colours and shower each other with love (And colours of course!).
While classic Holi songs such as 'Rang Barse' play in the background. Some consume the famous 'bhaang' that has become synonymous with the festival.
People walking on the streets with colour covering every bit of their skin and clothes is a common sight on Holi. To many Holi symbolises a feeling of community and harmony as it is celebrated in large groups and these large numbers of people need to be given Holi wishes first.
Already burnt Holika but have not wished family members and friends yet because writing the perfect 'Holi Wishes' message is just too difficult? Well, no need to worry because there is an abundance of well crafted 'Holi Wishes' messages just below.
WhatsApp messages: WhatsApp seems to have become the default way of messaging for many. Here are some beautiful Whatsapp messages to send to your loved ones:-
Facebook messages: What if you want to wish someone but don't have their number they might just be your Facebook friends. Here are some well-crafted Holi wishes messages for your Facebook friends:-
Funny images and tweets: A bit of humour added to the colours is always appreciated.
Clicking pictures
Girls Boys pic.twitter.com/FDCXFRxkDN- Memer hun bc (@meme_banata_hun) March 7, 2020
Sis : I don't have enough clothes for holi
Me : pic.twitter.com/FyYGQAzCpl- Memes wale chacha (@R_ch_2003) March 8, 2020
When my friends mix egg with water colours to throw on me
Le me : #Holi2020 pic.twitter.com/wiq1kPppdX- Bhalla (@iam_tweetist) March 8, 2020
m all set HappyHoli Follow @streee__ for more . . . . . . #Happyholi2020#indianmemes #memes #desimemes #holivibes #holimemes #Holi #memesdaily #dankmemes #chutiyapa #sarcasm #india #bollywoodmemes #funny #indianjokes #bakchod #hindimemes #trolls #indianmeme #jokes #sarcasticmemes #chutiyapanti #desimeme #adultmemes #indianmemestore #desi #lol #fun #dailymemes #bhfyp6
