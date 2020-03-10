Happy Holi 2020: Wishes, greetings, funny images, Facebook and Whatsapp messages for family and friends

Holi, one of the most important festivals in the calendar of India is finally here. Holi is called the festival of colours as people put colours on each other as an act of happiness and love. This year Holi is being celebrated on March 10 (Tuesday).

Tuesday is the second day of Holi, often called 'Badi Holi' or Dhuleti Holi. It is a celebration of good's triumph over evil. It is the more exciting day of Holi as the tradition of 'playing Holi' is reserved for this day. Families, communities come together with buckets of colours and shower each other with love (And colours of course!).

While classic Holi songs such as 'Rang Barse' play in the background. Some consume the famous 'bhaang' that has become synonymous with the festival.

People walking on the streets with colour covering every bit of their skin and clothes is a common sight on Holi. To many Holi symbolises a feeling of community and harmony as it is celebrated in large groups and these large numbers of people need to be given Holi wishes first.

Already burnt Holika but have not wished family members and friends yet because writing the perfect 'Holi Wishes' message is just too difficult? Well, no need to worry because there is an abundance of well crafted 'Holi Wishes' messages just below.

WhatsApp messages: WhatsApp seems to have become the default way of messaging for many. Here are some beautiful Whatsapp messages to send to your loved ones:-

Holi is fun when you have your dearest friends and family members to celebrate, A very Happy Holi to you buddy!!

I wish that your Holi is blessed with vibrant splashes of watercolours…. lots of fun and blast with your near and dear ones…. To make it the most special and most colourful festival of all times for you…. Wishing you a very Happy and zealous Holi my dear!!!

The time has come to do away with the animosity and begin a new phase of love and friendship. Happy Holi!

Let's burn what's evil, depressing and sad with Holika and welcome the new beginnings with open arms. Happy Holi 2020!

Apki Jevan main hamesha khusiyon ke rang barse, Happy Colorful Holi!

Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours!....Happy Holi

A touch of yellow I send to you; A drop of green to cool the hue: A tinge of orange for warmth: and a zest for a colourful HOLI!

Facebook messages: What if you want to wish someone but don't have their number they might just be your Facebook friends. Here are some well-crafted Holi wishes messages for your Facebook friends:-

Let us make this festival a way to express our love using beautiful colours and water balloons. Let us get drenched in our friendship and make this Holi the most memorable for all of us, Happy Holi

Holi is Holi when you have your dearest friends and family members to celebrate it with…. I wish we all celebrate this day together and relive the old memories with our energies and bond….. Warm wishes to you on this wonderful occasion….. A very Happy Holi to you buddy!!

Water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs, and delicious gujias are the main ingredients for a perfect Holi.

This 2020 Holi may bring lots and lots of colourful seasons and days in your life filled with plenty of happiness and love. Wish you a very Happy Holi

Even though I am far away from you on the happy occasion of Holi, all my thoughts and good wishes are with you.

From my home to yours, I wish you colours and joy. Wishing you and your family a very colourful and happy Holi 2020!

Let the child hidden inside you, come out this Holi & play with the colours of love and happiness all around. Happy Holi!

Apki Jevan main hamesha khusiyon ke rang barse, Happy Colorful Holi!

Auspicious red. Sunrise gold. Soothing silver. Pretty purple. Blissful blue. Forever green, I wish you and all family members. The most colour Holi.

Khaa key gujiya, pee key bhaang, laaga ke thoda thoda sa rang, baja ke dholak aur mridang, khele holi hum tere sang. Happy Holi 2020

Funny images and tweets: A bit of humour added to the colours is always appreciated.

#BehenKuchBhiPehen Sis : I don't have enough clothes for holi Me : pic.twitter.com/FyYGQAzCpl - Memes wale chacha (@R_ch_2003) March 8, 2020

When my friends mix egg with water colours to throw on me Le me : #Holi2020 pic.twitter.com/wiq1kPppdX - Bhalla (@iam_tweetist) March 8, 2020

Also Read: Happy Holi 2020: Date, wishes, messages, images, significance, Whatsapp status

Also Read: Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor in deeper soup; ED seizes Rajiv Gandhi's painting from his house