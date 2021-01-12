Happy Lohri 2021: Check out Lohri Wishes, Facebook Messages, Whatsapp Status, Images, Greetings

Lohri is celebrated with much enthusiasm in India, especially in the Northern region. This year Lohri will be celebrated on January 13. The festival is celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs, especially those living in North India. Lohri is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. The festival is significant for farmers as it marks the end of the harsh and cold winter and the beginning of warmer season.
Bonfires are a common occurrence on Lohri as people gather around them to celebrate the festival. How people will celebrate Lohri during the COVID-19 pandemic remains to be seen. Even if people can't celebrate by meeting in person, they can always send Lohri wishes to each other. Here is a collection of Lohri wishes, WhatsApp Statuses, Facebook Messages and Images that readers can share with their loved ones.
