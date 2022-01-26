Happy Republic Day 2022: Best Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your family and friends

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today to mark the date when the constitution fo India came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day is observed as a national holiday and is celebrated every year with great fervor across the nation.

Although India got its independence on August 15, 1947, the country declared itself a sovereign republic on January 26, 1950. The Republic is celebrated every year with a grand parade at Rajpath in Delhi. This year the parade will feature 17 military bands, 16 marching contingents, and 25 tableaux of several states, Union Territories (UTs), armed forces and departments.

India's cultural diversity and military might are going to be showcased. Amid COVID-19 concerns, the Delhi Police have barred children below 15 years of age and people who are not vaccinated with both doses from attending the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, which will start at 10.30 am.

The 73rd Republic Day is a perfect occasion to share wishes and messages with your family and friends. Here are some wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp messages, and Facebook status you can greet your near dear ones with on Republic Day 2022.

Happy Republic Day wishes, greetings,messages, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Instagram, and as Facebook status:-

Happy Republic Day wishes

With a feeling of patriotism in my heart, I wish you and your family a very happy Republic Day.

A thoughtful mind, when it sees a nation's flag, sees not the flag, but the nation itself-Henry Ward Beecher

As we celebrate our independence, let us free or minds from deleterious thoughts. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let's salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day

Republic Day Messages

Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let's salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2022.

Our brave heroes waged a valiant struggle for years so that the future generations could live their lives with freedom and dignity. This is a day to celebrate them and what they fought for. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!

You should always be proud that you are Indian because not everyone gets the honour and privilege of being born in this amazing country. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers, who's vigilance and sacrifice keeps us safe. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

We are all 73 years old together as a nation, no matter the age of our bodies. And the power of unity is that we are celebrating the 73nd year of Republic Day together. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day!\

May our tricolour always fly high. Let's take a moment to salute the pillars of our great Indian constitution -- justice, equality, liberty and fraternity. Have a happy Republic Day.

