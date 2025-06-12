'Hard to believe this is Ladakh in June...': Pahalgam attack rattles peak tourism season 

Tourism across Ladakh has taken a visible hit following the recent deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, with even traditionally bustling destinations like Leh now witnessing a sharp decline in visitors.

Regular travellers and locals alike have pointed to an unusually subdued tourist season. “Hard to believe this is Ladakh in June, right in the middle of peak season,” wrote frequent visitor Rattan Dhillon in a post on social media.

“I’ve been visiting Leh for the past 10 years and have never seen the town this quiet and deserted, with so few tourists around. Looks like the Pahalgam incident has had a huge impact! Hoping things bounce back here soon!”

Hoping things… pic.twitter.com/0uc3sPIS3q — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) June 11, 2025

Dhillon’s observation has struck a chord with many familiar with the region. One user commented, “Sad to see this… this town lives on income from tourists,” underscoring how deeply the local economy relies on seasonal travel.

Others flagged long-standing issues that may have compounded the dip in footfall. “It's been on decline. According to me, multiple factors—super expensive taxis and flights, distance, bad roads, altitude and health issues, coupled with bad health care support. But people like me have explored every corner of this beautiful landscape,” a commenter noted.

Perceptions of insecurity appear to be playing a significant role in cancellations and no-shows. “Yes, I was in Srinagar from 16th to 20th May last month... ran into a Ladakhi hotelier... asked him what he was doing here, it's peak season. He told me, unfortunately... for most tourists they think the entire old J&K state is disturbed... so no shows!!” another user shared.

The need for visible law enforcement was also raised, with a comment reading: “Unless police are visible on roads, you can't guarantee tourism pickup in the near future. Say every km one police beat constable, and a van every 10 kms.”