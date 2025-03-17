‘Hard work vs entitlement’: Reddit thread reignites North vs South labour ethics debate in Tamil Nadu

Amid ongoing concerns about South Indians losing jobs to North Indian migrants, a Reddit discussion has sparked a fresh perspective one that shifts focus from mere job availability to work ethics and professionalism.

A user shared an eye-opening experience from Avadi, near Veltech College, where local daily wage workers wait at bus stops for job offers. “They ask for ₹900-₹1,200 per day. If no one calls them by 10 AM, they go home, laze around, eat, sleep, drink, and repeat the next day,” the user wrote.

The post detailed an incident where the user’s father needed help with a two-hour task. Despite offering ₹500, no local worker agreed to the short gig, insisting on ₹1,000. Left with no choice, they hired a North Indian worker from a nearby home, who not only completed the task efficiently but even asked if he could assist with additional work. “His work was neat, he cleaned up after himself, and he was happy with ₹500,” the user noted.

The story resonated with many, who shared similar experiences. “That’s the reality in Tamil Nadu. People often complain about North Indians coming to Tamil Nadu and taking away local jobs, but the truth is, many locals don’t put in the effort and still expect high wages. That’s why businesses, including shops and restaurants, are increasingly hiring North Indian workers, they work harder and charge fairly,” wrote a user.

One commenter recalled hiring local workers for a home renovation. “They barely completed 10% of the work in two weeks, took extra days off, worked short hours, and even asked for tips daily,” they wrote. In contrast, when North Indian workers took over, they worked from 9:30 AM to 7 PM, completed the job in two weeks, and didn’t demand extra perks. “I was so impressed, I personally gave each of them ₹500,” the user added.

Another shared a painting job experience where locals quoted ₹1,200 per worker per day for a week-long project. Instead, a contractor brought in North Indian workers who finished the job in four days with long working hours. “They even came back on a Sunday to help us arrange things for just ₹2,000,” the user said. Some pointed out that the difference in attitude might be due to financial motivations. “A local worker with a roof over his head is more laid-back because ₹1,000 lasts him a while. A migrant, on the other hand, has to pay rent and send money home, so consistent work matters more to him,” one user explained.

“Yeah, even I met more North Indians with work commitment than locals. 2 points i have noticed, one is that they respect the work and try to give their best, two they value money more than locals, they try to save as much as possible,” said another.

The discussion has reignited debates on work culture and job ethics, with many agreeing that professionalism, rather than regional identity, determines job security in today’s economy.