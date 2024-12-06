'Has mat pagli...': Cheeky one-liner puts mini-truck driver in trouble as police rebukes him

scorecardresearch
Feedback

Reports state that a police officer stopped a mini-truck on the highway after noticing a slogan on its window that angered him. The officer then scolded the driver.

A humorous incident has taken place, where a mini-truck driver's witty remark landed him in trouble with a traffic police officer. The incident, captured on camera, has gone viral on social media, sparking laughter and debate.

An Instagram page, @akhil.kumar.funny.vidio, with over 23,000 followers, shared the video yesterday. It has already received over 1 lakh likes.

In the video, the police officer is seen reprimanding the driver for displaying the phrase, “Has Mat Pagli, Pyaar Ho Jayega,” which means, “Don’t laugh, crazy girl; you’ll fall in love with me.”

The officer mocked the driver, questioning sarcastically whether his looks were so captivating that girls would fall for him.

 

Published on: Dec 06, 2024, 6:42 PM IST
