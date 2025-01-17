'He added gst... Gora service tax': Hyderabad banana seller asks Rs 100 for one banana from foreigner

A fruit seller in Hyderabad has sparked laughter and disbelief after attempting to charge a Scottish tourist Rs 100 for a single banana. The incident, captured on video and shared by the traveller Hugh on Instagram, has since gone viral, amassing over 6 million views.

Hugh, who is exploring India and documenting his street food experiences, encountered the banana seller while navigating the vibrant local markets. Despite having sampled a variety of Indian snacks—such as vada pav, pav bhaji, and jalebis—Hugh found himself facing an unusual price for just one banana.

In the video, Hugh repeatedly asks the vendor about the price, only to receive the same astonishing response: ₹100. Realizing he was being overcharged, he ultimately decided to walk away without making a purchase.

Hugh then goes on to explain how the price of a banana asked by the vendor was also much higher than that of the UK. He says the seller was selling one banana for Rs 100, which is 1 pound. "People in the UK can get 8 bananas for that price."

The humorous exchange has resonated with viewers, generating a flurry of comments ranging from jokes about the pricing to expressions of sympathy for the tourist. One commenter quipped, “Bro is trying to recover Indian Economy,” while another joked, “He added GST (Gora Service Tax).”

Another user commented, "After looking at you 😂 their prices become high 😂."

While many vendors welcomed Hugh warmly and offered him fair prices, this particular incident highlights the occasional attempts to overcharge tourists. The video serves as a lighthearted reminder of the quirks of street shopping in India.