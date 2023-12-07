‘He kept on calling me fixer’: Sreesanth makes shocking allegation against Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth has made a shocking accusation against his ex-teammate Gautam Gambhir, claiming that Gambhir repeatedly called him "fixer" during a heated on-field altercation during a Legends League Cricket match.

The incident occurred on December 6 during the eliminator match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Videos of the incident show the two players locked in a tense exchange, with Gambhir appearing to verbally abuse Sreesanth.

Following the match, Sreesanth took to social media to express his outrage and disappointment. In an emotional live stream on Instagram, he alleged that Gambhir used the term "fixer", a reference to the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal for which Sreesanth was banned.

"I was going to come live and tell you all straight instead of going to each and every news channel. Yesterday, I didn't tell what he told me. I am not going to spend a lot of PR, unlike a lot of celebrities. I want to clear the air now," Sreesanth said in a live video.

"He kept on calling me, on live television, on the center pitch... I did not use a single bad word. I kept on saying 'What are you saying? What are you saying?". In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me 'fixer, fixer'. Forgive my language but he said 'Fuck off fixer'. This is the language which he used on live TV. In fact, he used the same language when the umpires tried to control him. In fact, I moved way, but he kept repeating the same thing.

"This is to clear the air. This is the real truth," Sreesanth said.

Meanwhile, Gambhir, shared a cryptic note on social media, pointing that he was not giving attention to Sreesanth's claims.

Notably, Gambhir was captaining India Capitals in the Legends League Cricket tournament's Eliminator match against Chris Gayle's Gujarat Giants, for whom Sreesanth was playing on Wednesday in Surat.

Sreesanth has further alleged that his former teammate is using public relations agencies to downplay the incident. Sreesanth claims that several people have come forward defending Gambhir, claiming that he said "sixer" instead of "fixer" during the heated exchange. He vehemently denies this, reiterating that Gambhir used the term "fixer" repeatedly.

"People are saying he said 'sixer'. No, he didn't. He said 'tu fixer hai, tu fixer hai'. This is not the way to talk. "I am thinking of leaving the issue here. But his people are trying to save him. I am requesting you all to not fall for the extra PR.

"Please trust me on this. Lot of love, Jai Hind!"

In 2013, Sreesanth, along with two other Rajasthan Royals teammates, was accused of involvement in a spot-fixing scandal. This resulted in a life ban imposed on him by the BCCI. After a prolonged legal battle, the Supreme Court overturned the life ban in 2019, acknowledging that Sreesanth had not received a fair hearing regarding the punishment.

