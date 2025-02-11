'He thinks he’s Elon Musk!': Woman blames boyfriend's crypto obsession for breakup in 1-star review on popular app

A woman’s relationship took an unexpected turn after her boyfriend’s obsession with cryptocurrency led to a breakup. The woman, identified as Rekha, left a scathing review on a popular crypto trading app, blaming it for the end of her seven-year relationship.

In the now-viral review, the woman, identified as Rekha, blamed the trading app for the breakup, claiming her ex-boyfriend Rahul was more invested in digital currency than in their relationship. “This app is the reason for my breakup of 7 years relationship. My ex-BF (Rahul) has spent more time on it than with me in the last few months. He thinks he can be Elom Musk of crypto & keep looking at random graphs of some weird coins 24x7,” she wrote.

Things reached a bizarre peak when Rahul gifted her “doggy coins” for her birthday and even suggested her father invest their wedding savings in crypto. The fiery review left social media buzzing, with reactions ranging from sympathy to mockery.

“Doggy coins? If Elon reads this, he is gonna cry,” one user joked on Twitter, referencing the Dogecoin cryptocurrency famously endorsed by Elon Musk.

The crypto trading app didn’t leave Rekha hanging. In response, they apologized with a corporate twist: “Rekha, we're deeply sorry to hear about your experience. Your feedback is important to us, and we appreciate you sharing your story. If there's anything we can do to assist, please let us know. Take care.”

Not everyone was on Rekha’s side, though. One commenter teased, “The guy who looks at the red charts throughout the day is always a green flag!” Another quipped, “Better to spend money on crypto than on flowers and a date.”