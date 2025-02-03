‘Head pushed into toilet, bullied for dark skin’: iD Fresh CEO demands justice for death of nephew from brutal ragging

Musthafa PC, CEO of iD Fresh Food, is mourning the loss of his 15-year-old nephew, Mihir Ahammed, who died by suicide in Kochi after enduring relentless bullying at school. Mihir jumped from the 26th floor of his apartment in Thripunithara on January 15, barely an hour after returning home from school.

In an emotional Instagram post, Musthafa revealed the extent of Mihir’s suffering. “Mihir was my nephew. He was my son’s best friend. He is no more. He was just 15. During his Kindergarten days, he lived with us in Bangalore. He was like a son to me,” he wrote.

Musthafa claimed that evidence from Mihir’s friends showed he was subjected to brutal ragging, bullying, and physical assault both in school and on the school bus. “The evidence we gathered paints a chilling picture. Mihir was beaten, verbally abused, and forced to endure unimaginable humiliation even on his last day,” he wrote. Mihir was allegedly dragged to a washroom, forced to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed into a toilet while it was flushed. His tormentors mocked him with the nickname “poopyhead” after the incident.

The bullying extended beyond physical abuse. Musthafa shared that Mihir was targeted for his dark skin, a cruelty that didn’t stop even after his death. “A shocking chat screenshot reveals the extent of their cruelty. They messaged ‘fxxk nigga he actually died’ and celebrated his death. I couldn’t stop crying seeing those chat screenshots. Can someone do it to a 15yr old child?” he wrote.

Calling for justice, Musthafa said, “I am begging for justice for Mihir. His death must not go in vain. Those responsible for this barbaric act must face the full force of the law, and systemic changes must be made to ensure no other child suffers like Mihir did. I have complete faith in the legal system and am confident that justice will prevail.”

Mihir’s mother has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police chief, demanding an immediate and impartial investigation into her son’s death. While the police have registered a case of suicide, the family insists on a thorough probe to uncover the circumstances that led to Mihir’s tragic end.

Musthafa concluded his post with a plea: “I urge you to support this fight for justice — not just for Mihir, but for every child who dreams of a safe and supportive environment to learn and grow.”