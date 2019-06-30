Heat wave! Summer vacation in Delhi schools extended by one week for students up to Class 8

The Delhi government on Sunday ordered an extension of the summer vacation for the students till Class 8 by one more week, citing the hot weather conditions in the national capital. The schools for up to Classes 8 will reopen from July 8, while the higher classes will reopen as per the earlier schedule on Monday.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that the extension order was applicable to both public and private schools. "In view of the hot weather in Delhi, the summer vacation for students up to Class 8 are being extended till July 8. For other classes the schools will reopen as per earlier schedule," Sisodia said. The summer vacations had started on May 12 and were scheduled to end on July 1. However, due to the rising temperature in the national capital, the reopening dates have been extended.

With the temperature rising above 43 degree Celsius in Delhi, which is 8 degrees above the normal level, people have been experiencing extreme heat wave for the past one month. As per weather experts, the national capital could see relief from the scorching heat from Monday. While wind flow starts moving towards the central and north India around June 29, this time it could be delayed by a day or two. By this estimate, monsoon arrival in the Delhi-NCR areas is expected around July 3, suggest experts, adding that the monsoon would first touch the NCR areas.

Edited by Rupa Burman Roy

