Heatwave likely to become less intense in Delhi from Tuesday, rainfall predicted from May 24: IMD

An intense heatwave swept parts of Delhi with maximum temperatures breaching the 46-degree mark on Monday, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department to issue a heatwave warning. However, IMD stated that there is less chance of heat wave on Tuesday, i.e. May 23.

The weather department predicted that similar conditions would continue until rains bring some relief from Wednesday onwards.

Besides Delhi, other parts of northern India such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal may also get some respite from heat. However, a heatwave alert was issued for Jharkhand for May 23.

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy told ANI, "We have issued a heatwave alert for today for south Haryana, Delhi, south UP, north MP, Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal. Tomorrow, a heatwave alert is not given for any place other than Jharkhand." When asked if some respite from heat is likely from Tuesday, she said, "Yes, there is a very strong possibility.

"From tomorrow, we will see amelioration because there is a fresh western disturbance coming. So, we are expecting that temperatures will start to fall over this entire region and heatwave conditions will ameliorate," she further added.

Meanwhile, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius -- four notches above normal and the maximum so far this year.

The mercury soared to 46.2 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in the capital.

IMD further added that regions surrounding Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall tomorrow and the day after while Punjab will see rainfall on Tuesday. Additionally, Himachal is set to see hail storms tomorrow, while it will follow in Haryana on Tuesday.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region will bring rain, hailstorm and gusty winds in the northwestern plains starting Wednesday.

As a result, the maximum temperature will drop to 36 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

Earlier this month, the Met office had predicted below-normal maximum temperatures and fewer heatwave days in northwest India in May.

Also Read: Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah stops funding for all orders given by Bommai govt