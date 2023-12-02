Heavy rain expected to happen in Tamil Nadu; Cyclone Michaung likely to reach state by Dec 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh, indicating heavy rain in the area due to a low-pressure area near the southeast and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal. The weather agency has issued a rain warning for Sunday and Monday.

MD Sunanda, Director of Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, said this depression is expected to intensify into a deep depression and eventually transform into a cyclonic storm within the next 48 hours, ANI reported

IMD has further issued a warning, stating that the depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified and is likely to transform into a Cyclonic Storm named 'Michaung' by Sunday.

As per the weather agency, the depression is located around 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 510 km east-southeast of Chennai, 630 km southeast of Nellore, and 710 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

"The depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal by December 3. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon," the IMD in its release said.

The areas likely to witness the storm's fury include those off the coasts of south Andhra Pradesh and predominantly the north Tamil Nadu region. The advancing storm, projected to commence landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5, is expected to usher in a maximum sustained wind speed between 80-90 kmph, boasting wind gusts up to 100 kmph.

"Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph," the IMD release added.

The national meteorological agency has issued an urgent wind warning over the southeast Bay of Bengal, reporting squally weather with wind speeds clocking 45-55 kmph, surging up to 65 kmph. These wind conditions are predicted to decrease over the next 24 hours. Conversely, hills and coasts along southern and eastern Indian states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are bracing for moderate to heavy downpours triggered by the climatic system.

Saturday’s forecast suggests light to moderate showers across the North coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, interspersed with occasional heavy rainfall. However, the agency advises residents to be prepared for an escalation in rainfall intensity starting Sunday.

The Puducherry government has announced a preemptive college holiday on December 4 across Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions, due to the anticipated cyclone 'Michaung'. IMD predicts light-to-moderate showers in coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 3, escalating to heavy-to-extremely heavy rainfall in isolated regions on December 4 and 5.

Additionally, yellow and orange alerts have been issued for Odisha, predicting light-to-heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5. In response, the Special Relief Commissioner has placed seven coastal districts - Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, and Ganjam - on high alert for possible cyclonic activities.

