Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai; BMC says very heavy rainfall likely in next 4-5 days

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, days after monsoon hit the city. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue in Mumbai over the next four to five days in the financial capital, ANI reported citing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

#WATCH | | Rain lashes parts of Mumbai



According to BMC, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai in the next 4-5 days. pic.twitter.com/4DleXs1Zh1 June 28, 2023

"There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the next 4-5 days beginning today. It is hereby directed that all concerned officers must visit low-lying areas in their jurisdiction where there is a possibility of flooding and take prompt necessary action," the municipal body said, as quoted by the news agency.

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the next 4-5 days beginning today. It is hereby directed that all concerned officers must visit low-lying areas in their jurisdiction where there is a possibility of flooding and take prompt necessary action:… — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Amid continuous rain in the city, a man in Mumbai died after a tree fell in suburban Malad. As per the civic body, there have been 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse or partial collapse of houses in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, PTI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers, with moderate to intense rain spells in isolated places.

Suburban trains on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes were running normally, though they were delayed by a few minutes, as per railway officials.

A 38-year-old man, identified as Kaushal Doshi, received injuries in a tree fall incident at Mamledarwadi junction in the western suburb of Malad, a civic official said.

He was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead', the official told PTI.

IMD Mumbai issued a 'nowcast' warning at 9.30 am on Wednesday, saying "moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places" in Mumbai along with some other coastal districts.

A civic official said the IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs, while heavy to very heavy showers are very likely at isolated places.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Maharashtra: Mumbai's Versova-Bandra Sea Link renamed as Veer Savarkar Setu