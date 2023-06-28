Maharashtra: Mumbai's Versova-Bandra Sea Link renamed as Veer Savarkar Setu

scorecardresearch
The Maharashtra government has renamed Versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu

Mumbai's Versova-Bandra Sea Link renamed as Veer Savarkar Setu.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday renamed Versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, reported news agency ANI.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced that the upcoming Bandra-Versova Sea Link in Mumbai would be named after Savarkar. He had also mentioned that a state-level gallantry award, similar to the one awarded by the Central government, will also be named after the freedom fighter.

Senior BJP leader and Cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announcing the decision, said there should be no tussle over the name as renaming has been done after two great personalities of the nation, an India Today report said.

Born in 1883, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a leading figure in the Hindu Mahasabha, while Atal Bihar Vajpayee was the former prime minister and one of the biggest leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 1910, Savarkar was arrested and sentenced to 50 years of imprisonment in the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Kala Pani) in 1911. He was released after spending 13 years in prison and after his release became a leading figure in Hindu Mahasabha, a Hindu nationalist political party. He promoted the ideology of Hindutva. He wrote the book ‘Essentials Of Hindutva’ in 1921.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister of India, not once, not twice but thrice. Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the prime minister of India between 1996 and 2004 in three terms.

Published on: Jun 28, 2023, 1:11 PM IST
