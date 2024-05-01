‘Heeramandi’ review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut delivers cinematic brilliance, netizens react

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, celebrated for his unparalleled cinematic vision, has finally made OTT debut with his latest masterpiece "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" on Netflix today, May 1.

It's been three decades since Bhansali last collaborated with the iconic actress Manisha Koirala in their memorable film "1942: A Love Story." While "Heeramandi" shares thematic parallels with the 1994 classic, it explores the uncharted territory, delving into raw human emotions and exploring themes of freedom, love, brothels, and jealousy with profound depth.

Drawing inspiration from cinematic gems like "Gangubai Kathiawadi," "Mandi," "Kalank," and "Devdas," "Heeramandi" offers the viewers a nuanced portrayal of its stellar ensemble cast. Led by notable actresses such as Manisha Koirala as Mallika Jaan, Sonakshi Sinha as Faradeen/Rehana, Richa Chadha as Lajjo, Sanjeeda Shaikh as Waheeda, Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbo, and Sharmin Segal Mehta as Alamzeb, the series promises performances that will captivate audiences.

Notably, the series also sees the return of Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed, accompanied by commendable performances from Jason Shah as Cartwright and Taha Shah as Tajdar.

"Heeramandi" has already garnered significant momentum on the OTT platform. With each episode spanning from 50 minutes to an hour, viewers are in for an immersive experience that will leave them spellbound.

Netizens have also taken it social media platforms to share their reactions about the Netflix original series.

One user on X, commented, “Happy #Heeramandi day to all who celebrate!”

Replying to this another user commented, “watched EP1 and.... and can assure you that the camerawork and artisque detailing in each frame have never been seen before in bollywood.”

Another overwhelmed user on X, said, “ Couldn't get passed the 1st episode-an overdose of zardozi, polkis. Aditi Rao Hydaris translucent beauty is a treat to watch and Amir Khusro's 'Sakal Ban' sound track with it's rich classic choreography, set and costume. Could resume watching for Sonakshi Sinha. #Heeramandi.”

Couldn't get passed the 1st episode-an overdose of zardozi, polkis.

In an exclusive interview with Filmfare magazine, Sanjay Leela Bhansali disclosed his original vision for "Heeramandi" 18 years ago, expressing his desire to cast Rekha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.