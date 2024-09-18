'Her ancestors who died at sea...': Australian YouTuber gets schooled for calling Indian spices 'dirt'

An Australian journalist and YouTuber found herself in the firing line for calling Indian cuisine as tasting like "burning" and labelling the country's spices as "dirt."

Sydney Watson's comments, made in response to a viral post celebrating Indian food, sparked widespread criticism among food lovers and social media users.

Related Articles

The controversy erupted when a Texas man shared an image of a lavish Indian meal, declaring, "Indian food is the best on Earth. Fight me." The post featured an array of curries, kebabs, rice, and chutneys. While many praised the rich diversity of Indian cuisine, Watson's reaction dismissed its appeal.

Watson critiqued Indian food as "not the best on Earth," arguing, “If your food requires you to put dirt spices all over it in order for it to be palatable, your food is not good.”

She further defined seasonings beyond basic options like “salt, pepper, and cinnamon” as “dirt spices.”

Her remarks triggered outrage, with many defending the complexity and historical significance of Indian cuisine. One user retorted, “Indian food is among the top tier cuisines of flavor sophistication, given the complexity of spices used in balance—each of which also happens to be medicinal in various ways." Another pointed out the historical context, stating, “European countries used to go to war for control over the spice trade in India.”

Critics schooled Watson, suggesting her palate might be limited. Comments like, “From reading her comments she probably thinks mayonnaise is too spicy,” and “The same ‘dirt spices’ were once valuable enough to spark wars,” highlighted the irony of her statements.

Watson's follow-up comments intensified the backlash. She reiterated, "If your food requires you to put dirt spices all over it in order for it to be palatable, your food is not good," adding, "It all tastes like burning. People who like this are masochistic."

Social media users responded passionately. One remarked, "Sydney, as far back as the Romans, people have been importing spices from India in quantities so great that Ptolemy complained, 'There is no year in which India does not drain the Roman Empire of fifty million sesterces.' The point is spice goes on nearly all food." Another added, “It’s okay to like bland food without projecting.”

Amid the criticism, one particularly pointed comment noted, "Her ancestors who died at sea trying to find India for the very same spices looking at her from hell like," capturing the irony of her remarks.

Despite the controversy, Indian cuisine continues to gain global recognition, with four dishes making Taste Atlas' list of the "100 Best Dishes in the World" this year. Butter Garlic Naan ranked 7th, followed by Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken) at 43, Tikki at 47, and Tandoori Chicken at 48.