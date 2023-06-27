Himachal Pradesh weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for June 28; rain showers to continue for next 5 days 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh for Wednesday. The Met Department added that rain is very likely to prevail over the state for the next 5 days. The weather office also said the hilly state is likely to witness more than average rainfall in June.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, IMD scientist, Shimla told ANI: “There is a possibility of rain for the next 5 days. Heavy rain alert continues at some places. An orange alert has been issued for today and a yellow alert for tomorrow. More than average rainfall likely in June”. While rain showers may bring a sense of relief to rest of the country, it has led to widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh.

Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Disaster Management, said that monsoon arrived in the state on June 24. He added that 9 people have died and 14 people have gotten injured due to heavy downpour.

Sharma further said that 4 houses are fully damaged whereas 28 have been partially damaged and that the state exchequer has lost approximately Rs 104 crore so far due to heavy rains. Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force have been asked to remain on “alert mode” in case of a natural disaster.

He added: “Everyone has been asked to remain prepared”. CM Dhami issued instructions and directed officials to be extra vigilant. Given the rise in water level of rivers and drains, the state administration has appealed to people to not go near the banks of rivers and drains. Tourists are also advised to make travel plans keeping in mind the weather forecast and prioritise their safety.

According to the IMD, monsoon has covered around 80 per cent of the country since most parts of the country are witnessing heavy rainfall. The Met department predicted that active monsoon conditions are likely to prevail over east central, northwest and west India during the next four days.

(With ANI inputs)

