Hindu Mahasabha condemned for portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi as Mahishasura in Kolkata pandal

All India Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata is facing condemnation after putting up a pandal that depicted Mahatma Gandhi as ‘Mahisasura’. However, after pressure from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the face has been changed. The appearance of the idol was changed by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha following instructions from the police after a complaint was lodged.

"We see Gandhi as true asura. He is the real asura. That's why we made the murti like this," Chandrachur Goswami, working President of West Bengal state unit of All India Hindu Mahasabha, told India Today. He said that the central government is promoting Mahatma Gandhi and that they were forced to change it. "We have been pressurised by the Home Ministry. We want to remove Gandhi from everywhere and keep Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters in front," Goswami said.

Goddess Durga in Hindu mythology slew Mahisasur to end his evil reign. A purported photo of the Durga idol was shared by a journalist which was later taken down on being asked by the police. The act has drawn condemnation from all political parties including Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, CPI-M and Congress.

Kunal Ghosh, spokesperson of Trinamool Congress said that if it was really done, it was nothing but sacrilege. “It is an insult to the Father of the Nation. It is an insult to every citizen of the country. What would the BJP say about such an insult? We know the assassin of Gandhiji belonged to which ideological camp,” Ghosh added.

Puja organisers in Kolkata choose a theme each year. The theme mainly showcases social issues, through pandals and idols. Usually, the traditional Mahisasura is replaced by something that represents social evil.

(With PTI inputs)

