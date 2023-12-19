‘Home of Chandragupta Maurya, land of Chanakya’: Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal on Bihar’s potential and resources

Bihar might not be associated with economic power but its role in India’s fight for independence, its potential and its rich history is second to none, said Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal. He took his followers down the history lane, right from the time of Chanakya (believed to have been born in Pataliputra) and Chandragupta Maurya (born in Pataliputra) to Mahatma Gandhi’s satyagraha in Champaran.

“Bihar mein itna potential hai. It has God-given fertile land and human resources. Itni history hai, aur culture hai...it should be a tourism hub. It’s the land of Buddha, Mahavir, Guru Gobind Singh sahab, Sita ji. It is also the homeland of the great Chandragupta Maurya and the place where one of the world’s first universities, Nalanda, took root. Patliputra was the capital of India (Bihar has so much potential...It has such a rich history and culture),” he said in a social media post.

Agarwal said that Bihar played a crucial role in India’s struggle for freedom. Mahatma Gandhi’s first satyagraha was in Champaran, he said, adding that many freedom fighters hailed from Bihar.

Agarwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays special attention to the regions that are lagging behind in economic indicators. Many of the industries that cropped up in Bihar after independence subsequently relocated to Jharkhand. He also underscored the importance for Bihar to nurture a close alliance with Jharkhand. One has the human resources while the other has natural resources, he said.

Our Prime Minister Modiji, while treating all states as equal, has always paid special attention to those parts of India which are behind in economic indicators, especially in the East and North-East of Bharat.



He has a soft corner for Bihar and when I feel the pulse of 14…

“It also has huge potential for renewable energy. And since it has abundant land, it can always be a home for factories as well, like steel plant, fertilizer plant, oil refinery etc,” said Agarwal.

“Bihar is the land of Chanakya, the master of statecraft and strategy. Its people, particularly women, are hugely talented multitaskers. Under PM Modi’s leadership, let’s take Bihar to the next level,” he said.

Agarwal has often, on social media, spoken about his humble roots. In one such post, he spoke about how he moved all the way from Bihar to Mumbai with just a small suitcase to create a company that contributed Rs 3.39 lakh crore in taxes in eight years. “Main, Bihar ka ek ladka, jab pehli baar Mumbai pahuncha to mere paas ek chota suitcase tha or kuch chand sapne (When I, a boy from Bihar first came to Mumbai, I only had a small suitcase and a few dreams),” said Agarwal.

