'Hope the baby takes…': Harsh Goenka’s cryptic tweet hints at Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s second child

Industrialist Harsh Goenka sent social media into a tizzy with his cryptic tweet hinting at the imminent arrival of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's second child.

Playfully speculating on the child's future endeavors, Goenka posed the question of whether the baby would follow in its father's cricketing footsteps or take after its mother, Anushka Sharma, in pursuing a career in the film industry.

A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 13, 2024

"A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon," Goenka wrote on X.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, have been married for over six years and are parents to their daughter Vamika. Recently, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, a close friend of Kohli, revealed on his YouTube channel that Kohli was taking time off to spend with his family because "his second child is on the way."

“Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

This announcement came amidst speculation that had been building since November 2023, when Anushka was spotted with what appeared to be a baby bump at a Diwali bash in Bengaluru. Despite the excitement and congratulations from fans, the couple themselves did not make any official statement regarding the pregnancy.

It's worth noting that the couple has always maintained a level of privacy concerning their family life. They have managed to keep their daughter Vamika away from the media glare, choosing not to reveal her face on social media or to paparazzi.

