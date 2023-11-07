Horse dies in firecracker fiasco outside Eden Gardens following India vs SA cricket match

A horse named Voice of Reason, part of the Kolkata Mounted Police, passed away due to a heart attack induced by the deafening noise of firecrackers set off in celebration of India's victory over South Africa in a cricket match. The incident occurred near the iconic Eden Gardens stadium, where the match was played, reported The Times of India.

Voice of Reason, a 5-years and 10 months old stallion and offspring of a champion mare, was serving on duty alongside his handler, Animesh Chakraborty, near the Eden Gardens Club House. The jubilant celebrations following India's cricket victory took a tragic turn when a barrage of firecrackers sent Voice of Reason into a frenzy.

Startled by the deafening explosions, Voice of Reason bolted in a panicked state. In his rush, he collided with a car whose door had just been opened, causing damage to both the vehicle and the horse. Despite the impact, Voice of Reason managed to rise and continue running, his desperation evident in his movements.

Commencing at 8:33 pm and lasting for about five minutes, the explosions, numbering at least 150, forced the horse to run towards the parking lot.

His handler tried to calm him down, but the fear in Voice of Reason's eyes overpowered all restraint. The frightening spectacle was witnessed by an enormous audience of devoted cricket fans waiting outside the pitch.

With a powerful kick, Voice of Reason struck the car's door again, leaving a mark of his struggle. He then rushed towards the area designated for parked motorcycles, his movements erratic and unpredictable. The chaotic scene unfolded in a matter of moments, leaving onlookers shocked and helpless.

Mounted police officers promptly escorted Voice of Reason to a nearby stable. Located just a kilometer from the scene, the stable served as a temporary sanctuary for the traumatized creature. However, the enormity of the incident proved too overwhelming for the poor animal. Despite the best efforts of a residential veterinarian who performed CPR, the horse succumbed to his trauma.

A top official from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) stated that the fireworks that erupted close outside the Club House were organised by a cricketing body-appointed agency.

"We sought the necessary permissions for the fireworks. Normally, firework displays during events such as the IPL take place within designated areas inside the Eden Gardens complex. However, on this particular Sunday, given the presence of numerous VIPs, it was decided to use the area outside the stadium. An open space near the Rangers' Club was cordoned off for the purpose," TOI quoted the official as saying.

