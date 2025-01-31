How do you land Rs 1 crore job? Redditors reveal how real high earners do it: Luck, networking or...

In a world where high-paying jobs are the ultimate career milestone, a Reddit discussion has laid bare the reality behind landing roles with ₹1 crore+ annual salaries. With professionals eager to crack the code, users shared insights on luck, networking, and career strategies that set them apart from the competition.

Here is the post titled, 'Jobs with 1 cr per annum Salary,' shared by a Reddit account 'ashwantptl7' on the sub-Reddit, r/IndianWorkplace:

"I know, in IT, people (even senior software engineers) are able to make crores in salary. My question is how do they find such jobs ? Where do we need to seek such opportunities considering I’m ready for such intense interviews ? Which job marketplace has such opportunities? In Naukri I can’t find any job offering more than ~ 40LPA."

This is how the users suggested going forward:

“Pure luck” or strategic career moves?

One Redditor admitted that landing a high-paying job isn’t always about skill—sometimes, it’s just dumb luck. "I earn ₹2 lakh per month working remotely for a small California-based company. My friends doing the same job in Indian firms make ₹1 lakh. It was pure luck that I got this job. I love it so much that even if Google India offered me a role, I wouldn’t take it. I start work at 9:30 AM and log out by 4 PM," they wrote.

The networking advantage

Another user emphasized that networking trumps job applications when it comes to securing elite paychecks. "You never know who will help you in the future," they advised, urging professionals to maintain strong industry connections. They also highlighted that emotional detachment from work can be an asset, keeping professionals level-headed in high-stakes corporate environments.

Climbing the ladder: The long game

For some, the key isn’t in job-hopping—it’s in rising through the ranks within an organization. A user who crossed the ₹1 crore salary threshold explained, "I’m in Investment Banking Operations, not engineering. These roles exist across industries. I have an MBA from a Tier 3 B-school with average marks—literally a five-point-someone. At this level, job opportunities are 90% through networking and 10% through headhunters."

They pointed out that hiring managers don’t take risks on unknowns, as high-paying leadership roles demand long-term strategy and cultural fit. The best approach? "Perform well, get promoted, switch jobs at a higher salary, and repeat."