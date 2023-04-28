‘How Sushant Singh Rajput verified his phone number?’ Ex-Twitter India chief questions Elon Musk over Blue Tick

Twitter recently removed the blue ticks from legacy accounts that had been verified before Elon Musk assumed his role as the company's owner. The move was long anticipated as back in November 2022, Musk had said that Twitter's blue tick would be coming at a price in the future.



However, later a lot of celebrities' blue tick on Twitter was restored. Among them was the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput whose account along with phone number was also verified.



Meanwhile, former Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari has asked Elon Musk about the latest rules on the Blue Tick of Twitter. He questioned Musk over how later actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Twitter account and phone number’s blue tick was restored.



He further sarcastically said that this can only happen if Musk is either lying or people have actually found out a trick to carry their phones afterlife.



"Wondering how Sushant Singh Rajput verified his phone number, Elon Musk? Either you are lying or people have figured out a way to carry their phone in the afterlife," he said in a tweet.



After his previous tweet, Maheshwari posted another tweet in which he clarified that his intent "was to bring out the chaos and confusion surrounding the Blue Tick," adding he has "great respect" for the late actor and loved his acting in the MS Dhoni biopic.



Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) died allegedly by suicide in June 2020. His death is being probed by authorities.



Musk began returning the 'precious' tick mark to accounts having more than 1 million followers after removing it for a while. As a result, many celebrities who had earlier lost their blue ticks on Twitter saw it coming back without having to pay anything. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan had also lost their blue ticks over non-payment of fees. However, now, all of these celebrities are verified on Twitter.

Also Read: ‘A few acquisitions will be done’: N Chandrasekaran gives a peek into Tata Group’s semiconductor plans