HPBOSE Class 10 result 2020 may be announced today; here's how to check HB board result

Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) Class 10th result 2020 is likely to be announced today on the official website- hpbose.org. The state board, however, has not issued any official information.

Around 1.5 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 examinations this year. According to a Times Now report, the result was earlier slated to be released on June 5, which could not happen. The Board chairman dismissed such reports and said that uploading the marks was likely to take 4-5 more days. The students can check their results through SMS and through the official website.

Here's how to check your scorecard both via SMS as well as on the official website once the HPBOSE class 10 result is declared

How to check HPBOSE 10th class result via SMS

The board has not released any official format in order to get results via SMS. However, going by the previous year's format, the candidates can check their results via SMS by messaging "HP10 roll number" at 56263. For more details on this method, the students are advised to check the official Himachal Pradesh Board website.

How to check HPBOSE 10th class result 2020 on the official website

Step 1: Visit the official Himachal Pradesh website

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Go to class 10 results

Step 4: Enter the required details like hall ticket number and other information

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result for future use