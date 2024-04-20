'Hum sab marne waale hain...': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath shares a life hack for struggling entrepreneurs

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil advised budding entrepreneurs to not take life too seriously, egging them to take risks at an event.

The school-dropout-turned-billionaire-broker cited his own experiences of fear and insecurity during his growing years.

"Hum sab marne waale hain," he said, urging people taking the entrepreneur route to not fret over minor setbacks.



Kamath, who has a net worth of over $3 billion, told young entrepreneurs, “Whenever something small has happened and I have let it affect me more than it should, there is one motto I follow in life now... . at the end of it if you don't do well in exam, you are jealous of another friend in school or college or that girl you like does not not like you back...don't take life more seriously than it has to be. Have more fun in life.”

The pandemic's breakout broker also shared the video on his social handle on X where he encouraged entrepreneurs to embrace risk.

To all my young friends,



I hated school growing up, was scared of all my teachers, and lived in fear of everything. Don't be me.

"I hated school growing up, was scared of all my teachers, and lived in fear of everything. Don't be me. Nothing is permanent, to where the world is going, time spent on conformity/judgement is just time wasted...," he wrote in a post with the video.

Kamath had recently launched the WTFund, a pioneering non-dilutive grant agnostic fund dedicated to nurturing young entrepreneurs aged 25 and under.

The fund, which is one of the first of its kind, will support individuals who have the potential to “revolutionize their industries”. “This initiative provides a comprehensive growth platform for emerging founders, creators, makers, and dreamers, offering them financial support and a unique opportunity to engage with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals,” according to a statement from the firm.

The fund will support exceptional young entrepreneurs and offer a comprehensive package including a non-dilutive grant of Rs 20 Lakh, which will enable founders to retain full equity in their ventures, it said.

In addition, it will also provide access to operator-first mentorship pods, a vibrant community through the WTF ecosystem, and feedback opportunities, among other benefits.

