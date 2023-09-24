'Humans of Bombay' takes legal action against 'People of India' for copyright infringement; 'Humans of New York' founder expresses discontent

'Humans Of Bombay' (HOB), a popular social media platform that shares stories of people from Mumbai, has sued 'People Of India' (POI), a similar platform that shares stories of people from India, for copyright infringement. HOB alleges that POI has copied its content, including its logo, tagline, and the format of its stories.

This has sent ripples through the social storytelling arena, prompting Brandon Stanton, the founder of 'Humans of New York', to voice his disappointment.

"I've stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they've monetized far past anything I'd feel comfortable doing on HoNY. But you can't be suing people for what I've forgiven you for," Stanton, 39, wrote on X on Saturday.

I've stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they've monetized far past anything I'd feel comfortable doing on HONY. But you can't be suing people for what I've forgiven you for. https://t.co/0jZM05YyTt — Brandon Stanton (@humansofny) September 23, 2023

For the unversed, copyright infringement is the use of copyrighted material without the permission of the copyright holder. Copyright protects original works of authorship, including literary, dramatic, musical, and artistic works, such as books, plays, songs, and movies.

HOB has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court, seeking an injunction to prevent POI from using its content, as well as damages. The Delhi High Court, on September 18, issued a notice to POI (Person of Interest), voicing concern over allegations of significant imitation. This action was initiated after Justice Prathiba Singh, who is presiding over the case, remarked on observing an undeniable similarity in many instances, with some photos even appearing identical.

The Delhi High Court has further scheduled the next hearing regarding the extensive imitative claims against POI to be held on October 11.

In response to Stanton's criticism, Humans of Bombay posted an open letter on X (previously Twitter) addressing the problem.

"It’s therefore shocking that a cryptic assault on our efforts to protect our intellectual property is made in this manner, especially without understanding the background of the case," the statement read.

HoB said it was "all for the power of storytelling and it should be done honestly and ethically".

"We believe in the honourable court of India and will request patience for the law to take its own course after hearing all facts of the matter," the company further said.

Karishma Mehta founded HoB in 2014. The platform is notable for its unique storytelling methodology, chronicling the lives of Mumbai residents and sharing their experiences via social media posts and a website.

Meanwhile, the post by Brandon has stirred significant attention among the vast community of social media users. Alleging that HoB has chosen a legal path in what seems to be a debacle associated with storytelling rights, Brandon's revelation has been met with widespread criticism towards the company. Social media users have flocked to various platforms to voice their disapproval and discontent, lambishing HoB for choosing courts over compassion.

"Karishma Mehta, this is not done. You must drop the lawsuit. If you've taken inspiration from Humans Of New York and they have been kind, you must afford the same liberty to others," wrote a user.

@Karishma_Mehta5, this is not done. You must drop the lawsuit. If you've taken inspiration from Humans Of New York and they have been kind, you must afford the same liberty to others. — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) September 23, 2023

This is ridiculous. What do you mean copied your business model.. when you were also inspired by others. By that logic no competitor can start a similar business .. there is enough room for everyone. This casts you in negative light and makes you look narrow minded and small… — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) September 24, 2023

Such is the value system they follow. Sad.



Appreciate your kindness Brandon, God bless you 🙏 — Major D P Singh (@MajDPSingh) September 24, 2023

Humans of Bombay is now all about money. The stories got lost in the business! — Anu (@Escapeplace__) September 23, 2023

Their content went absolutely downhill the moment they started monetizing every brand offer they started getting.

Soon it turned into one sided stories. Unfollowed long back September 23, 2023

“HoB is not an appropriation but actually an insult to your work. It’s embarrassing that it exists and this action of their founder to sue someone else for the same stuff they’re doing reeks of insecurity,” replied another user to Brandon's post.

"The audacity of @Karishma_Mehta5 to copy your work, make money out of it with sponsored deals and then go on to sue someone for copyright infringement. It's the pot calling the kettle black," a third user wrote.

"This is ridiculous. What do you mean copied your business model.. when you were also inspired by others. By that logic no competitor can start a similar business .. there is enough room for everyone. This casts you in negative light and makes you look narrow minded and small minded.

@HumansOfBombay," another one wrote.

"Such is the value system they follow. Sad. Appreciate your kindness Brandon, God bless you 🙏," a user wrote.

"Their content went absolutely downhill the moment they started monetizing every brand offer they started getting. Soon it turned into one sided stories. Unfollowed long back," a user commented.

Watch: Asian Games 2023: China tops the medal tally, India ranks 6th with one gold and 13 medals in total. Check out the detailed medal tally and more medal events on Day 2 of Asian Games

Also Read: WATCH: Rahul Gandhi rides as pillion on girl’s scooter in Jaipur