Hyderabad groom ditches wedding after discovering he received old furniture as dowry; case filed

A groom in Hyderabad did not turn up for his wedding after he learnt that the bride's family gave old furniture as dowry.

Subsequently, the bride's father filed a complaint with the police.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of IPC provisions and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

While India marches on to the digital age, the country is still plagued by some regressive customs, primary being dowry. In a shocking turn of events, a groom hailing from Hyderabad refused to turn up for his wedding after he realised that the bride's family had given him old furniture.

As reported by the news agency PTI, the bride's family later went to the police and lodged a complaint.

As per the complaint, when the bride's father -- who also filed the police complaint --- went to visit the groom's house, he was poorly treated by the latter's father.

Bride's father told the news agency PTI, "They said the items which they had asked for were not given, and the furniture was also old. They refused to come. I had arranged for the feast for the wedding and invited all relatives and guests. But the groom did not come for his wedding."

According to the police complaint, the groom's family had expected furniture as dowry, among other things, but after the bride's family apparently offered second-hand furniture, the groom's family allegedly rejected it and did not show up on the wedding day.

According to the police, a case was registered under the relevant section of IPC provisions and the Dowry Prohibition Act. Police are in the process of investigating further.

In a similar incident which occurred a few days ago, but this time from Gwalior, a groom allegedly left in the middle of the wedding after the bride's family failed to give him his preferred Apache bike as dowry. The groom arrived at the wedding location, after which the jaimala, or the exchange of garlands, ceremony was done. Later, when the groom was making his way to the mandap for the pheras, he discovered that his future in-laws were giving him a different bike as a dowry in place of his beloved Apache. He then started demanding the bike he wanted, and when refused, left the venue.

(With inputs from PTI)