Hyderabad woman stabbed to death in her London apartment by Brazilian man

A 27-year-old woman who was originally from Hyderabad and studying in the United Kingdom was reportedly stabbed to death at her apartment in London by a Brazilian man.

Later, the woman was identified as Kontham Tejaswini Reddy from Champapet in Hyderabad. She was living with her friends at a residential apartment building in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, in London.

On Tuesday, Police said the suspect attacked Reddy and her roommate with a knife. While Reddy succumbed to her injuries, her 28-year-old friend sustained minor injuries. In connection with this murder case, police arrested two men. This attack reportedly occurred at 10 am on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Police released an image of Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais and requested the public to help trace the suspect behind the attack. The 23-year-old Morais is now in police custody; he was arrested in Harrow, near the crime scene (Neeld Crescent in Wembley).

The police said in a statement, "Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service, and two women were treated for stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 27-year-old woman sadly died at the scene. Her next of kin have yet to be informed.”

"This has been a fast-moving investigation, and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man (De Morais). He is now in custody," said Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley from the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command.

"I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community, and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened. Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns,” she added.

Once the post-mortem examination is conducted, then only the police will be able to release her identity formally.

Reddy’s family lives in the Hayathnagar part of Hyderabad, and they learned that she was “attacked” in her apartment. "We came to know about the incident this morning. We don't know when it happened. We received the information that she is in a serious condition and in the hospital," Tejaswini's father told a news channel.

Tejaswini's father said she came to Hyderabad in August last year and went back to London in September. She was supposed to come to Hyderabad in May this year. He further said, "We were planning to get her married. She said she would return after the alliance is finalised. She had resigned from her temporary job and said she would come back after working for another month."

Her uncle asked the authorities to take the required steps to bring her body from Hyderabad to the UK.