'I agree with you but...": When former coal secretary Anil Swarup disagreed with PM Modi

In the latest episode of Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, Former Coal Secretary of India, Anil Swarup shared that he had a difference of opinion with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on coal-related issue plaguing the power sector.

He recalled a presentation given by the power secretary in front of PM Modi, where coal-related problems were mentioned multiple times.

According to Swarup, during the presentation, the power secretary highlighted coal-related issues six to seven times. After the presentation, Prime Minister Modi turned to Swarup and expressed that solving these coal-related problems could significantly improve the country's financial situation.

However, Swarup took a different perspective. He acknowledged the importance of addressing coal-related challenges but suggested that the power sector needed a more comprehensive approach. Swarup emphasized that while coal might be one aspect of the power sector's challenges, it was not the sole issue.

"Jab main coal secretary bana 2014 mein, toh power secretary ne ek presentation dete huye PM Modi ke samne 6 baar coal related problems ka zikar kiya. Modi saab ne bola aap coal ki samasya ka samadhan kar dijiiye desh tarakki kar jayega, tab maine bola ki sir main aapse sehmat hun lekin shayad coal hi samasya nahi hai power ki. Power sector ko thoda comprehensively dekhna parega. People don't say this normally but I said it, he immediately agreed with me aur fir Piyush Goyal ko bola ki Anil Ji sahi keh rahe hai aap usme dhyan de (When I became coal secretary in 2014, the power secretary, who was giving presentation, mentioned coal-related problems six-seven times during a presentation in front of PM Modi. When he stopped speaking, then PM turned towards me and said, Anil ji did you see? If you solve the coal-related problems, the country's financial problems will be solved. These are his words. So I told him that I agree with you but may be coal is not the only problem of the power sector. We have to see the power sector comprehensively. People don't say this normally but I did. He immediately agreed with me and said that I am right and then told Piyush Goyal that Anil ji is right and you have to see power sector comprehensively. That made my task easy as a Coal Secretary. Many of us are unable to muster courage to speak our mind out," Anil Swarup told Shamani.

To Swarup's surprise, Prime Minister Modi agreed with his viewpoint immediately. Modi acknowledged Swarup's insight and directed Piyush Goyal, the then Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, and New and Renewable Energy, to consider Swarup's perspective and address the power sector's challenges comprehensively.

Swarup further revealed that retired IAS officers receive 50% of their last salary as pension. Swarup himself receives a pension of Rs 1.25 lakh. However, he noted that unlike some other professions, retired IAS officers do not receive additional perks such as a house or a car.