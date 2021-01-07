'I am absolutely fine,' says Sourav Ganguly as he is discharged from hospital

Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from Woodlands hospital, Kolkata. Ganguly, who is also known as Dada, was discharged five days after undergoing an angioplasty procedure.

He was admitted in the hospital after he complained of chest pain while working out at his gym. Ganguly was scheduled to be discharged on Wednesday but the veteran cricketer decided to stay for one more day in the hospital. The 48-year old cricketer said, "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine; hopefully I will be able to fly soon. "

The BCCI president added, "Firstly, I thank everyone for their well wishes. Especially the doctors at the Woodlands Hospital. I thank them for taking care of me. They say we come to hospital to get our lives back and it's really been that."

MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, Dr Rupali Basu told ANI that the former Team India captain will be regularly monitored at home after being discharged. Dr Basu said, "I don't think we are considering surgery at the moment because of his young age and the advancement of angioplasty."

"But we are taking expert opinions from the best cardiologists in the country and in the world and then we will have to take a call about what to do with the 2 blocked arteries and once that is done, another 3-4 weeks of resting and he should be back to his active life and that's what we want for Dada to be back to his active life," she added.

