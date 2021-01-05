Adani Wilmar defends Fortune oil, says Sourav Ganguly to continue as brand ambassador

A day after removing all ads of Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil promoted by Sourav Ganguly, Adani Wilmar on Tuesday said that it will continue to work with the former Indian cricket captain. The Adani Group company, that markets the 'heart healthy oil' under the brand name Fortune, has halted all advertisements that shows Ganguly promoting it after the BCCI President suffered a mild cardiac arrest.

"We shall continue to work with Saurav and he will continue to be our brand ambassador. We have only taken a temporary break in our TV commercial till we again sit with Saurav and take things forward. This is a very unfortunate incident and can happen with anyone," said Angshu Mallick, deputy chief executive of Adani Wilmar said.

Defending Fortune brand, Mallick said, "The rice bran oil is not a medicine but only a cooking oil. There are several factors which affect heart ailments including dietary and hereditary issues."

Also Read: Adani Wilmar halts Fortune oil ads featuring Sourav Ganguly

"Oil is at the center of Indian cooking. Out of the many oils available to us, rice bran is accepted to be the healthier choice for the heart. Several national and international health organisations agree. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) and American Heart Association (AHA), ricebran oil has the best possible composition of monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and saturated fats as compared to other vegetable oils," he said.

"Even the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has found that rice bran oil contains MUFA, Omega-6 PUFA, and natural antioxidants like Oryzanol, Tocopherols and Tocotrienols, which lower bad cholesterol levels. And bad cholesterol levels, are known to directly influence our general health and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases," he added.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after suffering mild cardiac arrest

The former India cricket star was appointed as the brand ambassador of Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil in January 2020. The brand campaign, created by an agency Ogilvy & Mather during lockdown, promoted Fortune oil was healthy for the heart.

Adani Group stopped all advertisements of its Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil featuring the cricketing legend in the wake of criticism by social media users who ridiculed the company's ad campaigns that claim its oil is healthy for the heart. Ganguly is currently recovering at a Kolkata hospital after undergoing a heart surgery on Sunday.

By Chitranjan Kumar