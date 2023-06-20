‘I am chatting with ChatGPT everyday’: SoftBank's Masayoshi Son says he's a 'heavy user' of ChatGPT

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has been a vocal advocate for ChatGPT, a large language model chatbot developed by OpenAI. Son said that he is a "heavy user" of ChatGPT and that he believes it has the potential to revolutionise the way we interact with computers.

Son said that he uses ChatGPT for a variety of tasks, including writing emails, generating ideas, and even brainstorming new business strategies. He believes that ChatGPT is able to understand complex concepts and generate creative content in a way that is far superior to anything that was possible just a few years ago.

According to a Reuters report, Sam Altman has visited Japan twice in recent months in order to capitalise on the enthusiasm in generative AI and play a major role in the technology's regulation around the world.

"I am chatting with ChatGPT everyday - I am a heavy user," Masayoshi Son told the shareholder's of SoftBank Group's telecom subsidiary.

Son has long argued that AI is the driving force behind his investing activity but has had to contend with high-profile stumbles such as office-sharing firm WeWork and weakness in valuations of the high-growth startups he favours.

OpenAI’s CEO has been touring Asia in a bid to discuss AI regulations with governments and policy makers. He was in India earlier this month. During his India visit, Altman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed his view on open source, regulation, and opportunities in the era of AI.

During his India tour, Altman also added that AI adoption would lead to job losses. Bue he also suggested that AI would create new roles. He said, "Some jobs are going to go away. But there will be new, better jobs that are difficult to imagine (at the moment)."

Altman's firm OpenAI created ChatGPT, a generative AI tool that took the world by storm and has become a buzzword ever since it was launched in November last year.

