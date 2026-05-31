At an age when many young people worry about securing a stable job or matching society's expectations of success, a 25-year-old woman from Lucknow is drawing attention online for taking a different path.

Sweety Wallya, a freelance digital marketer and content creator, recently shared her journey on Instagram, where she spoke about supporting herself and contributing to her family's finances despite not having a conventional full-time job.

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In a post that resonated with many young users, she wrote, "I'm 25. No job. Still supporting myself and my family. Not because life is easy, but because I choose to learn instead of complain."

The statement reflects a journey that, according to Sweety, was far from straightforward. She recalls spending her early twenties feeling uncertain about her future while facing constant questions from people around her about her career plans.

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"There was no stable job, no fancy title, and people kept asking what I was doing. It hurt," she said.

Rather than focusing on comparisons, Sweety decided to invest her time in learning practical skills that could help her earn independently. She began studying digital marketing, content strategy, social media management, copywriting, sales, and communication.

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Sweety, the youngest member of a family of five, said her father runs a business, but she always wanted to become financially independent instead of relying on family support.

A key part of her approach was consistency. Instead of waiting to feel motivated, she set aside time every day to learn and improve her skills.

"I stopped waiting for motivation. Even on low days, I scheduled learning," she said, adding that small efforts repeated over time can lead to significant growth.

As her skills improved, she started taking freelance projects and working with small businesses. The hands-on experience helped her gain confidence while building a source of income. Alongside freelancing, she also began creating content online to share her experiences and lessons.

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Her journey, however, was not without setbacks. At one stage, an Instagram account she had grown to nearly 25,000 followers was deactivated after repeated reports from fake accounts. Changes in the platform's algorithm also affected her reach and growth.

Despite the challenges, Sweety continued creating content and working on her freelance career. Today, she says she has been earning through digital marketing for around two and a half years.

She also admits that personal relationships changed as her career progressed. Some friendships faded as she grew professionally, but she says she has learned to focus less on outside opinions and more on her own goals.

According to Sweety, one of the biggest lessons she has learned is that people do not need to have everything figured out in their early twenties. Instead, she encourages young people to begin wherever they are and build skills gradually.

"Start with yourself. Start from home if you have to, but start. Keep trying, and things will eventually work out," she said.