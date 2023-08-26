‘I don't need guidance’: Bengaluru woman shares amusing encounter with Uber driver

In a hilarious turn of events, a Bengaluru woman recently recounted her eccentric experience with an Uber driver. When she booked her ride, little did she anticipate the comedic delights that ensued. She recalled her driver proudly proclaiming himself as “self-sufficient,” sparking an amusing conversation that left her in splits for the entire journey.

Shambhavi took to X to share the hilarious exchange between her and the Uber driver which effectively encapsulates what can be declared a Peak Bengaluru moment. "Nothing just a glimpse of cabs in @peakbengaluru," she captioned it.

Nothing just a glimpse of cabs in @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/aEWLxdBLZ6 — Shambhavi (@Samscasm420) August 25, 2023

Shambhavi shared a screenshot of her conversation with the Uber driver. We've all seen the routine: once the driver accepts your trip, you shoot them the location pin, or at the very least alert them about the destination. Shambhavi messaged her driver to request that he come to her pickup place, as is customary. However, the Uber driver reacted with an unusual response, "Location please, I don't need guidance."

The driver told the woman that he was "self-sufficient" and did not need her help with anything.

The Uber driver's story quickly went viral after she shared it on social media, leaving netizens laughing and appreciating the driver's determination and spirit.

I don’t need guidance 🫡😂 — Peak Bengaluru (@peakbengaluru) August 25, 2023

