scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
‘I don't need guidance’: Bengaluru woman shares amusing encounter with Uber driver

Feedback

‘I don't need guidance’: Bengaluru woman shares amusing encounter with Uber driver

Shambhavi took to X to share the hilarious exchange between her and the Uber driver which effectively encapsulates what can be declared a Peak Bengaluru moment.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The driver told the woman that he was "self-sufficient" and did not need her help with anything. The driver told the woman that he was "self-sufficient" and did not need her help with anything.
SUMMARY
  • A Bengaluru woman took to X to share the hilarious exchange between her and the Uber driver
  • Shambhavi messaged her driver to request that he come to her pickup place
  • The driver told the woman that he was "self-sufficient" and did not need her help with anything.

In a hilarious turn of events, a Bengaluru woman recently recounted her eccentric experience with an Uber driver. When she booked her ride, little did she anticipate the comedic delights that ensued. She recalled her driver proudly proclaiming himself as “self-sufficient,” sparking an amusing conversation that left her in splits for the entire journey.

Shambhavi took to X to share the hilarious exchange between her and the Uber driver which effectively encapsulates what can be declared a Peak Bengaluru moment. "Nothing just a glimpse of cabs in @peakbengaluru," she captioned it.

Shambhavi shared a screenshot of her conversation with the Uber driver. We've all seen the routine: once the driver accepts your trip, you shoot them the location pin, or at the very least alert them about the destination. Shambhavi messaged her driver to request that he come to her pickup place, as is customary. However, the Uber driver reacted with an unusual response, "Location please, I don't need guidance."

The driver told the woman that he was "self-sufficient" and did not need her help with anything.

The Uber driver's story quickly went viral after she shared it on social media, leaving netizens laughing and appreciating the driver's determination and spirit.

A user wrote, “ I don’t need guidance.” 

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases new video of Pragyan rover roaming on Moon's South Pole; WATCH

Published on: Aug 26, 2023, 6:59 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement