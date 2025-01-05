'I feel so lucky to have friends who...': YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna shares chilling cyber arrest scam experience in viral video

YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna recently opened up about a terrifying ordeal where he was held hostage in a cyber arrest scam. In a video that has since gone viral, Ankush detailed how the scammers manipulated him, leaving him deeply shaken and vulnerable.

Posting the video on Instagram, Ankush credited his friends for their quick thinking and sharp instincts, which ultimately saved him from losing his money and mental peace. "I feel incredibly fortunate to have friends who picked up on subtle changes in my behavior, even when I was texting 'I'm okay,'" he wrote.

In the video, Ankush revealed how the scammers used personal information to manipulate and intimidate him into compliance, amplifying his sense of fear and panic. "These scammers do their research and tell you things they know will affect you. I don't wish this on anyone," he shared.

Responding to those questioning his actions during the ordeal, Ankush wrote in a follow-up comment: "Not everybody reacts the same way to panic. Instead of calling this stupid, make people around you aware of it."

Ankush encouraged viewers to remain alert and informed, highlighting the need to raise awareness to help others avoid similar scams.