‘I had a feeling’: Oracle employee recounts moment meeting invite turned into layoff 

A post describing the moment an Oracle employee learned they had been laid off has struck a chord online, offering a glimpse into how some workers are experiencing the company’s latest round of job cuts.

The post, shared on a social media platform, details how what appeared to be a routine one-on-one meeting with a manager suddenly turned into a termination conversation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘Update on 1:1: I got laid off’

In the post titled “Update on 1on1: I got laid off”, the employee wrote that they had earlier mentioned receiving a meeting invite from their manager and feeling uneasy about it. The meeting ultimately confirmed their fears.

According to the post, the employee joined the scheduled one-on-one only to find both their manager and a human resources representative present on the call. The employee said the conversation was brief and direct: their role had been eliminated as part of the latest layoffs at Oracle.

The worker wrote that the meeting lasted only a few minutes and largely followed a scripted format. After delivering the news, the HR representative explained the next steps related to separation and benefits.

Advertisement

A tense wait before the meeting

The employee described the hours leading up to the meeting as particularly stressful. They had initially posted on the forum asking other Oracle employees if receiving a sudden one-on-one meeting invite might be a sign of layoffs.

Several users had responded saying similar meeting invitations had preceded layoffs in previous rounds. That speculation turned out to be accurate for the original poster.

“Update on 1:1: I got laid off,” the employee wrote afterward, confirming what many commenters had suspected.

Reaction from other Oracle employees

The post quickly drew responses from other members of the subreddit, many of whom said they had experienced similar situations.

Some said unexpected meeting invites with managers had become a warning sign inside the company during previous layoffs. Others offered words of support and advice on navigating severance packages, job searches and unemployment benefits.

Advertisement

A number of commenters also said they were watching their calendars closely for unusual meeting requests as layoffs continued to ripple through teams.

Many commenters said the experience reflected a wider pattern in the tech industry, where layoffs are often communicated through short virtual meetings rather than longer discussions.

Oracle layoffs

Oracle has begun laying off employees globally as part of a cost-cutting exercise, with workers receiving notifications on March 31, according to a report by Business Insider.

The extent of the layoffs is not yet fully known, but the cuts appear to span multiple geographies and business units, including Oracle Health, Sales, Cloud, Customer Success and NetSuite, as per the report and LinkedIn posts from affected employees. Oracle had around 162,000 full-time employees as of May 2025, according to its latest filing