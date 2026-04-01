In a fresh wave of global layoffs, Oracle has begun cutting jobs across divisions, with employees in India among the worst hit. Around 12,000 employees are believed to have been laid off, with more cuts expected in the coming weeks.

What has added to the shock is the abrupt and blunt email sent to employees, informing them that their roles had been eliminated with immediate effect.

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Here’s the full email sent by Oracle leadership:

“We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position.

After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day.

We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us.

After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date.

Immediate Action Required

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To receive important follow-up information, including FAQs and separation documents to help you through this transition, you must provide a personal email address.

Please click here to submit a personal email address immediately. If you make a submission error, please re-submit a new form. Please Note: The personal email address will only be used for correspondence regarding separation-related information and severance agreements.

Access to your computer, email, voicemail, and files will be deactivated soon, and you will be unable to log into your computer. As a reminder, you are prohibited from downloading, copying or retaining (including emailing yourself) any Oracle confidential information.

Thank you for your contributions to our organization. If you have additional questions, please reach out to the HR team via the Ask HR page or at (888) 404-2494.

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Oracle Leadership”