'This was honestly a shock': Oracle layoffs catch employees off guard, trigger emotional posts online

What started as a routine Tuesday (31 March) morning quickly turned into a nightmare for thousands of employees at Oracle, many of whom woke up to termination emails as early as 6 AM.

The sudden layoffs, believed to have impacted tens of thousands globally, have sparked a wave of reactions online, with affected employees taking to LinkedIn and Reddit to share their experiences of being let go without warning.

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Oracle has not officially disclosed the total number of employees affected or detailed the severance support being offered.

Also read: "Today is your last working day”: Read the email Oracle sent to employees

Several posts highlight the abrupt nature of the move, with employees describing the decision as both shocking and deeply personal.

“This was honestly a shock. Like many of us, I put in long hours and late nights, believing deeply in the importance of what we were building and the impact it would have,” Venkatraman Raguraman, a Principal Product Manager at Oracle, wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“Experiences like this are a humbling reminder that there are factors at play far bigger than what we can see day to day — and not everything is within our control,” he added.

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Sharat Chander, who served as Head of Developer Community Engagement, also confirmed his exit on the platform, writing, “You're never 100% prepared for a layoff.”

“My role as the Head of Developer Community Engagement has been eliminated at Oracle as part of the hashtag#OracleLayoff hashtag#OracleRIF. Of course, there's a lot of emotions, both positive and negative, as to be expected.”

While some posts reflected shock and disappointment, others struck a more reflective tone. Claire Fontenot, another impacted employee, said, "I thought to myself, being one of the many, many folks impacted by recent layoffs at Oracle. But it happens, and I will enjoy sleeping in this morning."

“I will enjoy the challenge of ambiguity, the uncomfortable-ness of saying ‘I’m looking for a job’, but mostly (I think) the freedom of a rare opportunity to slow down and reflect on what I’m wanting to do next,” Fontenot said.

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Beyond LinkedIn, a Reddit post added a more emotional dimension to the layoffs. A user claimed his father, a 20-year Oracle veteran, was let go while undergoing cancer treatment.

“My dad has worked for Oracle for 20 years, worked for the same boss for 20 years. Not even a phone call. These companies are evil,” the user said.

“What is he supposed to do for the next 2 years? Keep in mind, he has cancer and now he has no health insurance,” he added.

The viral posts have intensified scrutiny around job security in the tech industry, particularly as companies continue to restructure amid automation and cost pressures.