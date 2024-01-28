'I hope those...': B Praak's message after narrow escape from stage collapse during jagran at Kalka Mandir

A heart wrenching event unfolded at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple during a religious gathering known as 'Jagran' or 'Jagrata'. Singer B Praak was in the midst of his performance when the stage gave way, leading to chaos and distress among the attendees. The collapse resulted in multiple injuries, with reports indicating that many sustained fractures but were in stable condition. Tragically, one person lost their life due to the incident.

B Praak took to his official Instagram account to share a video message. Visibly shaken by the events he witnessed, the "Mann Bhareya" singer expressed his deep sorrow and emphasized the critical need for proper management and safety protocols at such large gatherings. He reflected on the love and devotion of the crowd, which unfortunately contributed to the accident, as many had climbed onto the stage during his performance.

"This is the first time I’ve seen something like this happen before my eyes, and I’m deeply saddened by it. What happened while I was singing at Kalkaji Mandir is extremely unfortunate," the singer said in the video message.

"I hope those who were injured make a speedy recovery." "Authorities at the event urged everyone to keep order and management at such events is necessary," he said, adding, "We must take care of children and the elderly, all lives are of utmost importance," B Praak said in the video.

He conveyed his condolences and urged for a collective effort to ensure that such a tragedy never recurs. The singer also wished a swift recovery for those injured and highlighted the lessons to be learned regarding crowd control and event organization.

The incident has prompted an investigation, and an FIR has been registered against the organizers.

Also Read: 'Congress wanted to steal the leadership of INDIA alliance, proposed Kharge as PM': JDU's KC Tyagi on why Nitish Kumar joined NDA