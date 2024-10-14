'I miss you, says i-Pill': Zepto faces backlash over insensitive notification, issues apology

A notification from Zepto, a popular online grocery delivery app, has sparked widespread backlash and forced the company to issue a public apology. The notification, which was sent to a female user, read, "I miss you, Pallavi, says I-pill Emergency Contraceptive pill."

Pallavi Pareek, a legal expert specializing in workplace diversity and sexual harassment prevention, expressed her anger on LinkedIn. She stated, “I have never ordered an emergency pill from you. Even if I did, you should understand that this is not something I should be missing.” Her post quickly gained popularity, receiving over 2,300 likes. She also questioned, “Do you want me to need an emergency contraceptive?”

Pareek has 20 years of experience in preventing workplace sexual harassment and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

"Messaging is right only if it is sensitive or humorous or has some logic to it. I draw a line when your notifications are flirty or trying to be sleazy cheesy. But this is a little too much," Pareek added.

In her LinkedIn post, Pareek clarified that she didn’t intend to criticize Zepto or its products. She said, “I love Zepto as an app. They are a big support in my life,” but emphasized that her post was meant to highlight the insensitivity in marketing strategies that lack understanding.

In response to the backlash, Zepto apologized for the "thoughtless and potentially harmful" message. The company admitted that it was a mistake and assured users that they are taking immediate action to fix the issue. This includes updating their processes and retraining their team. They emphasized, “We value your trust and well-being above all. This mistake won't happen again.”

The incident sparked a wider discussion about the role of AI in marketing and the importance of human oversight. Commenters on Pareek's post agreed with her concerns, with one user saying, "This is what happens when companies rely too much on AI. Brands need humans to monitor this!"

Some suggested simply turning off notifications from such apps, but Pareek stood by her point, saying, "Ignoring the problem isn't the way to find a solution."