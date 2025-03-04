'I paid ₹15,000 LESS...': Traveller drops in Airbnb secret price hack, ditch extra fees with a simple Google trick

A savvy traveller just exposed a common Airbnb price trap—revealing how a simple Google search can slash booking costs by up to 30%.

X user @SmartTravel83 detailed how they saved ₹15,000 on a four-night stay in Phuket by bypassing Airbnb’s inflated pricing.

"I found the property on Airbnb in Phuket for ₹60,000 for the 4 night stay," they wrote. "Before booking, I did one small check — and found the EXACT same property listed on Booking . com for ₹49,000 and on owner's own website for ₹45,000."

That’s a ₹15,000 difference for the same property, same dates—no discount codes needed.

The 2-minute trick Airbnb doesn’t want you to know

The method is surprisingly simple:

Screenshot the Airbnb listing images Upload them to Google Images Use Google Lens to reverse search Find the same property on other booking sites—often at a lower price

"Google will show if the property is listed on Booking . com, Agoda, or even the owner's own website — at a cheaper price," they explained.

Why does this work?

According to @SmartTravel83, "Most Airbnb properties are managed by small hospitality companies — not individuals." These companies list the same properties across different platforms, but Airbnb adds extra service fees and commissions.

By booking directly, travellers avoid hidden fees, and inflated pricing and even get perks like better cancellation policies or free upgrades.

"✅ Lower price

✅ No hidden fees

✅ Better cancellation policies

✅ Sometimes free breakfast or upgrades," they listed.

How I paid ₹15,000 LESS for the exact same Airbnb property — without any coupon or discount 💸✨



Most people are unknowingly overpaying for Airbnbs.



Here's the 2-minute Google trick that can save you up to 30% on your next booking 🧵👇#Airbnb #StayDiscount #ccgeeks

(1/5) — Smart Traveller (@SmartTravel83) March 3, 2025

Airbnb vs. direct booking: The takeaway

If you’re booking an Airbnb, always check other platforms first—or risk overpaying.

"Spent 2 mins. Saved ₹15,000," @SmartTravel83 wrote.

The next time you’re about to click “book now” on Airbnb, a quick reverse image search might just save you thousands.