'I really look up to you': Sukesh Chandrashekar writes to 'my man' Elon Musk, offers to invest $2 bn in X

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar recently wrote a letter to tech billionaire Elon Musk from behind bars. In his letter to the tech billionaire, Sukesh called the latter 'my man' and expressed his desire to invest $2 billion (₹1,74,31,26,00,000) in Musk-owned social media platform X.

In October 2022, Musk brought Twitter, whose name was later changed to X, for $44 billion.

He said in his letter that he is ready to invest $1 billion immediately and another $1 billion next year in X, making it a total of $2 billion. Congratulating the tech billionaire on leading the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), he also noted that Musk is someone he really looks up to.

"Elon, you are someone who I really look up to, you are solid, Tankman, Bulletproof, what you have built is amazing, being a part of that build would be the craziest and a greatest thing for me," Chandrashekhar wrote.

He also referred to US President Donald Trump as "big brother".

Chandrashekar mentioned that X was his "favourite platform" and that it is the preferred social media site of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes, who he has referred to Fernandes as "lady love" in his repeated letters from jail.

The jailed conman said that his company LS Holdings has invested in Tesla stocks and seen massive profits. He further noted that the investment of $2 billion is not under any valuation of X.

"The investment of the above-mentioned amount is not under any valuation of X, but it's an investment on what remarkable turn of fortune the company is going to achieve under your leadership, so the Bet is always on you, and surely know 'X' value is going to raise to unexpectable heights."

Addressing Elon, Chandrashekar said money and success have become too mundane for him and what truly excites him is rising from failure. “Why I am saying this is because people are too judgmental when it comes to me but irrespective, I always prove them wrong.”

He further said in the letter that single-handedly investing such a huge amount in X would make him a "proud Indian". The conman also mentioned that he is an undertrial in a financial offence lesser than his "shopping budget for a year" and he has never been convicted.