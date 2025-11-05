‘I spent ₹23,000 on my car service just last week’: Bengaluru man’s pothole nightmare goes viral

A Reddit post by a Bengaluru resident has gone viral after he shared how a single pothole undid ₹23,000 worth of repairs just a week after his car was serviced.

“I spent ₹23,000 on my car’s service just last week. The suspension was completely gone, so I had to get it replaced. I did everything the service center recommended to make sure the car was in perfect condition. Finally got it back, all shiny and smooth, and thought — okay, peace of mind at last,” he wrote.

The problem began during a routine drive through Outer Ring Road (HSR–Marathahalli), Brookfield, and Varthur. “And of course, while passing through Varthur, I hit one of those massive craters they call potholes. Right after that, my car started making strange noises. Turns out, the exhaust pipe got damaged,” he said.

When he returned to the service center, he was told repairs would cost another ₹5,000. “Honestly, I’m so fed up with this nonsense. I’ve already spent so much just to keep my car running, and all it takes is one pathetic stretch of road to ruin everything,” he added.

Frustrated with the city’s poor roads, the user lashed out at the system. “At this point, I’d rather pay someone directly to fill and tar the potholes on my daily route instead of paying road tax to a government that clearly doesn’t care. It’s exhausting, man. You maintain your car, you drive carefully, you do everything right, and then a single pothole wrecks your peace — and your wallet — all over again.”

The post quickly drew dozens of comments from others sharing similar experiences. One Redditor wrote, “I drive a Honda City. It’s been almost a year since I moved from Hyderabad. I was told my suspension has become weak, and the A-arm got bent due to a pothole. This time, the service will definitely leave a hole in my pocket.”

Another user highlighted the broader frustration among Indian commuters: “The great Indian tax cycle — spend, suffer, and spend again. Buy a car or bike? Pay taxes. Bad roads wreck it? Pay for service and more taxes. Use E20 petrol? Damage your vehicle, then pay repair costs with taxes. Back pain from rough rides? Hospital bills come with taxes. Finally sell the wreck and buy a new one — more taxes again!”

A third user summed up the public mood. “Even after nearly eight decades of independence, we’re still wanting for basics — potable water, decent roads, clean air. We have such low expectations, and even that seems impossible for these babus to fix. Like one noble man said, ‘Only God can save us.’”

The viral post has since become a talking point on Bengaluru’s online forums, reflecting widespread anger over the city’s worsening pothole problem and the damage it continues to cause to vehicles and commuters alike.