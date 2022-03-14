I-T dept conducts searches at Omaxe group in several cities: Report

The Income-Tax department on Monday is known to be conducting searches at real estate developer Omaxe Group. Several premises of Omaxe Group are covered in the search. Searches are going on at Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

Post this news Omaxe Group shares were trading 2.27 per cent lower at Rs 86.20 apiece on BSE around noon.

Earlier, Omaxe Ltd had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 38.56 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net loss stood at Rs 95.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 75 per cent to Rs 184.26 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 105.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

