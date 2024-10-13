'I was back home in 2.5 hours': Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta hospitalised after 'bad fall', praises Indian healthcare for quick recovery

Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Financial Services, has revealed that she was recently rushed to the hospital after a "bad fall" that resulted in a head injury. Despite the incident, Gupta was back home within 2.5 hours.

Gupta took to X to share the news with her followers, assuring them she is recovering from the injury. She thanked the medical team for their prompt attention and care.

This is an appreciation post!



I had a bad fall and subsequent head injury last Sunday. Had to be rushed for emergency medical care and then treatment. Despite it being a Sunday morning, I managed to get an ambulance, excellent care, tests, and stitches within a few hours… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) October 12, 2024

"I had a bad fall and subsequent head injury last Sunday. Had to be rushed for emergency medical care and then treatment. Despite it being a Sunday morning, I managed to get an ambulance, excellent care, tests, and stitches within a few hours thanks to the efficient team at Jaslok Hospital. I was back home in 2.5 hours of the fall," she wrote on X.

Edelweiss MF boss and Shark Tank India judge, Radhika Gupta, shared her experiences with medical emergencies in various developed countries, where waiting for hours outside emergency rooms was common, even in serious situations like head injuries, despite having expensive insurance. She expressed her gratitude for India's healthcare system, acknowledging that while it's not perfect, many things are done right.

While several users on X wished her a speedy recovery, others highlighted that quick medical attention in India is still a privilege, particularly for the poor and those in rural areas.

"India is as good as it gets if you are rich, 10 minutes delivery, hotels, hospitals etc… Cheap labour can get you excellent service which people abroad can’t even fathom," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Yes we are lucky that tertiary medical facilities are close by. In rural areas, even secondary medical facilities are a few hundred km away. When the Hathras stampede took place, the nearest hospital was 200 km away."