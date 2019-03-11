IBPS PO mains result 2018 announced; check results on ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Main Exam 2019 score card on its official website on Monday. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) main examination can check their score cards.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the IBPS PO interview on the basis of marks obtained in the Main exam. Last year, the IBPS PO main cut-off was at 52.5 out of a total score of 200.
The IBPS PO Exam 2018 will fill up 4,252 posts of Probationary Officer posts across the country. The IBPS PO final result will be calculated on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination and Interview round by the selected candidates.
Result will be available online from March 11 and will close on March 31, 2019. Check your result before the closure date.
Also Read: RRB Recruitment 2019: Hiring process for 1 lakh Level 1 posts to begin from March 12
How to Check IBPS PO Main Scores
Edited by Chitranjan Kumar
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today