IBPS PO mains result 2018 announced; check results on ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Main Exam 2019 score card on its official website on Monday. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer (PO) main examination can check their score cards.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the IBPS PO interview on the basis of marks obtained in the Main exam. Last year, the IBPS PO main cut-off was at 52.5 out of a total score of 200.

The IBPS PO Exam 2018 will fill up 4,252 posts of Probationary Officer posts across the country. The IBPS PO final result will be calculated on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination and Interview round by the selected candidates.

Result will be available online from March 11 and will close on March 31, 2019. Check your result before the closure date.

Also Read: RRB Recruitment 2019: Hiring process for 1 lakh Level 1 posts to begin from March 12

How to Check IBPS PO Main Scores

Step 1: Go to www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Click here to view Your Scores of Online Main Examination for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (CRP-PO/MT-VIII)'

Step 3: You will be directed to the login page

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password

Step 5: Enter the captcha code

Step 6: Click on login to get your result

The IBPS PO Main examination took place on November 18, 2018. This is to be followed by an interview round, the dates for which will be declared later. The final interview process is a critical step in the process as the cumulative score of both Main and interview are used for the final selection. Applicants who qualify the final round will be selected for the role.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar